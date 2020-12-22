Uber launches package delivery service Uber Connect in Kyiv

Uber taxi service is launching a service for the delivery of packages Uber Connect within the city in Kyiv, the company's press service said on Tuesday.

"Uber Connect allows users to send essential and important packages to family and friends. It's an affordable solution for a contactless delivery on the same day that helps people stay connected. Whether it is a grocery package or essentials for a loved one, a board game for a friend's birthday, or your special New Year's cookies, now everyone can send the necessary package using the Uber Connect service in the Uber app," the service said.

The service will appear in the users' Uber app as a new option in the ride selection menu.

It is noted that, similar to on-demand travel, senders will be able to continue tracking the delivery process until receipt, on the way and when sending, as well as share delivery status with the addressee of the package. The cost is calculated on the most accurate estimate of time and distance applied to the route.

"During this crisis, we looked for new ways in which our platform can help move essential goods for business and consumers while providing new earning opportunities for drivers. With Uber Connect, we want to adapt our technology to meet the changing needs of communities," ber's Development Director in Central and Eastern Europe Georgii Sokolianskyi said.