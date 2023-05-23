Uber launches new Uber Travel service in Ukraine, offering single solution based on info about previous travels

American Uber Technologies, which provides services for ordering a taxi, will soon launch the Uber Travel service in Ukraine, offering a single solution based on information about previous movements in social networks, Matthew Devlin, head of international relations at Uber, said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

"This is a service that collects data from your LinkedIn, travel accounts and offers a single solution. For example, if you have an air ticket or, rather, like now in Ukraine, a train ticket, hotel reservation, restaurant, it will transfer this information to Uber and create a single route. And then you can use Uber to connect those points," Devlin explained.

Uber presents ten different services in Ukraine. The company's taxi ordering platform employs 25,000 drivers in Ukraine.