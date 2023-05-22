Uber intends to restart Shuttle project in Ukraine

The American-based Uber Technologies, which provides taxi ordering and food delivery services, intends to restart the Shuttle project in Ukraine, which was abandoned in 2021.

"The only reason why we suspended the Shuttle was actually a problem with COVID-19. And I think that we would definitely like to restart this product here (in Ukraine)," Head of International Affairs at Uber Matthew Devlin said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

Shuttle is needed on permanent routes that many people use, and usually these routes connect their work and home, he said.

"COVID-19 and the quarantine restrictions that accompanied it changed the conditions, many people stopped visiting offices and this became a real challenge for this project. And this situation was not only in Ukraine - we faced similar challenges in other markets," he said.

Devlin also said that in the early days of the war, Uber Shuttle transported Ukrainians across the Polish border. Some 150,000 people were transported free of charge in the area of the Shehyni-Medyka border crossing.

Uber presents 10 different services in Ukraine. The company's taxi ordering platform employs 25,000 drivers in Ukraine.