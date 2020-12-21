Ukrainian soldier captured by Russia-occupation forces in Donbas – JFO HQ

A serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Donbas disappeared from a division of a military unit that is carrying out tasks in the area of the Joint Force Operation (JFO), and was captured by the militants, the press center of the JFO headquarters said.

"On December 17, 2020, during a check of the presence of personnel of one of the divisions of the military unit that performs tasks in the JFO area, the absence of one of the servicemen of the unit was found. Search activities did not give a positive result," the JFO said on the Facebook page.

It is noted that it has now been established that the serviceman was detained by representatives of illegal armed groups.

"Representatives of the Russian occupation forces are trying to cynically use this fact to discredit the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The circumstances of the incident are being investigated," the JFO headquarters said.