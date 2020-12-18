MPs gather about a hundred votes for holding extraordinary Rada meeting

MPs have collected signatures in support of an extraordinary plenary meeting of the Verkhovna Rada, member of the Servant of the People faction Oleksandr Kachura told Interfax-Ukraine in a comment.

"Yes, we are collecting signatures. It is necessary to consider three bills on private entrepreneurship, in particular on the abolition of fiscalization, the return of paper records, as well as a bill on European license plates."

At the same time, according to head of the parliamentary committee on finance, tax and customs policy Danylo Hetmantsev, the committee invited the Rada to decide for itself "on the bills on the complete abolition of fiscalization."

"The committee proposed to the Verkhovna Rada to decide on these bills," Hetmantsev told journalists on Friday.