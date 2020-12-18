Facts

10:05 18.12.2020

Vaccines against COVID-19 cannot be brought immediately for everyone - Shmyhal

1 min read
Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal says that vaccines against COVID-19 cannot be brought immediately for all citizens of the country, but not everyone will want to be vaccinated at once.

"Vaccines cannot be brought at once for everyone, but not everyone will want to be vaccinated at once," Shmyhal said during an online conversation of the NV project "Ukraine and the World in 2021" on Thursday evening.

According to the prime minister, vaccination will be voluntary. First of all, doctors will receive vaccines, then the military, fighting in the east of the country, as well as people at boarding schools.

The second stage is the vaccination of law enforcement officers, the military, the elderly and high-risk groups.

Shmyhal said that the vaccination of doctors will begin in February, then from March the following categories of citizens will be vaccinated.

In addition, the prime minister said that there will also be an opportunity to be vaccinated on a commercial basis.

According to Shmyhal, about 2 million vaccines will be needed for the first wave of vaccination, and about 10 million for the next stages.

Tags: #vaccine #shmyhal
