16:29 16.12.2020

No military way to resolve situation in Donbas - Armed Forces' specialist

 There is no purely military way of resolving the situation in Donbas, but the Armed Forces of Ukraine are preparing for a full rebuff to the Russian aggression, chief specialist of the Strategic Communications Department of the Office of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Liudmyla Dolhonovska said.

"There is no purely military solution to the situation in the East, as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Ruslan Khomchak recently said. Since this will lead, first of all, to numerous civilian casualties. We know that this is an urbanized densely populated agglomeration of cities. Ukraine will violate the norms of international humanitarian law. Also, there are casualties among the military personnel and the loss of support from international partners, therefore this scenario is not considered as a priority now," she said at the roundtable conference "Conflict in Donbas: Attempts to Settle and Search for Alternatives" in Kyiv on Wednesday.

At the same time, Dolhonovska said this does not mean that the Armed Forces are not now preparing for a full rebuff of the Russian armed aggression.

"The armed forces are preparing, considering different scenarios, constantly increasing their combat readiness. This is evidenced, in particular, by the United Efforts 2020 strategic command and staff exercises, which were highly appreciated by international partners. The armed forces are also undergoing transformations in accordance with NATO standards, and today it is the Armed Forces are the flagship of Euro-Atlantic integration among other state institutions in Ukraine," she said.

Tags: #donbas #conflict
