Minimum pension to increase in Ukraine from Dec 1 – PM

From December 1, 2021, the minimum pension in Ukraine will increase due to an increase in the minimum wage, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Sunday.

"The minimum pension in Ukraine will increase from December 1 due to the increase in the minimum wage. To ensure a timely increase in pensions, the government this week has increased the budget of the Pension Fund by UAH 18.5 billion," Shmyhal wrote on his Facebook page.

He also noted that the changes approved by the Cabinet of Ministers this week in the income and expenditure side of the Pension Fund will allow without delay to pay the supplements introduced from July 1 to the pensions of military personnel, increased pensions to combatants, persons with disabilities and victims of the Chornobyl disaster.

"The government will continue to consistently improve social standards for Ukrainians," the prime minister stressed.

