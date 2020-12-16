Rada laws, resolutions to be officially published only in Holos Ukrainy newspaper from Jan 1

The decisions of the Verkhovna Rada, in particular laws and regulations, will be officially published only in the Holos Ukrainy (Voice of Ukraine) newspaper from January 1, 2021.

The adoption of relevant bill No. 4334 was generally supported by 246 deputies at a meeting on Wednesday.

The bill provides for the introduction of amendments to Articles 3 and 139 of the Rules of Procedure of the Verkhovna Rada, from which the rules on the obligatory publication of verbatim bulletins of parliamentary sessions and its decisions in the State Paper of the Verkhovna Rada are excluded.

The laws signed by the president will be published only in the Holos Ukrainy newspaper and posted on the official website of the Rada. Such publication of laws and other acts of the Rada is supposed to be considered official.

It is predicted that the adoption of this bill as a law will reduce the costs of parliamentary activities.

This law comes into force on January 1, 2021.