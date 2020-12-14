Ukrainian scientists will take part in the creation of an Israeli vaccine against COVID-19 - Embassy of Ukraine

Ukrainian and Israeli scientists will work together to create an Israeli vaccine against COVID-19 and will exchange information on its effectiveness. The corresponding agreements were reached during the meeting of the Ambassador of Ukraine in the State of Israel Yevgen Korniychuk with the Minister of Health of Israel Yoel Edelstein, the Embassy of Ukraine reported at Facebook.

«During the meeting, the parties discussed issues of cooperation in the fight against the pandemic. Korniychuk and Edelstein have reached an agreement on the joint work of Israeli and Ukrainian scientists on the rapid production of an Israeli vaccine, as well as the exchange of information on the effectiveness of the vaccine», - the message says.

Minister Edelstein noted that the Israeli side will facilitate the rapid receipt by Ukraine of a vaccine against COVID-19 from well-known international companies that have already received FDA approval or are in the final stage of obtaining it.

«The interlocutors also agreed to study the issue of the quota for attracting workers to care for the elderly within the framework of the «Agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine and the Government of Israel on the temporary employment of Ukrainian workers in certain industries in the Israeli labor market». There were also discussed the issues of further development of cooperation between Ukraine and Israel in the field of medical tourism in both directions», - the message says.