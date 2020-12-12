Facts

16:58 12.12.2020

Prosecutor of Hague court announces completion of Ukrainian cases preliminary examination

3 min read
Prosecutor of Hague court announces completion of Ukrainian cases preliminary examination

Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC, Hague) Fatou Bensouda announced the completion of the preliminary examination of the situation in Ukraine and that there are grounds to believe that crimes against humanity have been committed.

The corresponding statement was issued on Friday by the ICC.

"After a thorough and independent process, I can announce today that the established criteria for starting an investigation of the situation in Ukraine have been met," Bensouda said.

"Specifically, and without prejudice to any other crimes which may be identified during the course of an investigation, my Office has concluded that there is a reasonable basis at this time to believe that a broad range of conduct constituting war crimes and crimes against humanity within the jurisdiction of the Court have been committed in the context of the situation in Ukraine. These findings, which will be spelled out in more detail in our annual Report on Preliminary Examination Activities, include three broad clusters of victimisation: crimes committed in the context of the conduct of hostilities; crimes committed during detentions; and crimes committed in Crimea. My Office furthermore found that these crimes, committed by the different parties to the conflict, were also sufficiently grave to warrant investigation by my Office, both in quantitative and qualitative terms," the prosecutor said.

She said that the preliminary examination of the situation in Ukraine was opened on 24 April 2014 on the basis of an initial ad hoc declaration lodged by the Government of Ukraine accepting the jurisdiction of the Court, which was subsequently extended by a second declaration by Ukraine, lodged in 2015, to encompass ongoing alleged crimes committed on the territory of Ukraine from 20 February 2014 onwards.

Bensouda reported also that "Having examined the information available, despite the existence of information on domestic proceedings, my Office has concluded that the potential cases that would likely arise from an investigation into the situation in Ukraine would be admissible. This is because the competent authorities in Ukraine and/or the Russian Federation are either inactive in relation to the categories of persons and conduct that the Office has identified, or because the national judicial system is 'unavailable' in territory under the control of the opposing party, rendering the competent authorities unable genuinely to obtain the accused or the necessary evidence and testimony or otherwise to carry out their proceedings."

The Prosecutor said that moving forward, the next step will be to request authorisation from the Judges of the Pretrial Chamber of the Court to open investigations. 

However, she said that getting closer to the next steps concerning the situation in Ukraine, she counts on the full support of the Ukrainian authorities, and equally, she invites the cooperation of all parties to the conflict.

Tags: #court #ukraine #icc
AD
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:32 12.12.2020
MFA of Ukraine protests against expansion of Russian 'special economic measures' list

MFA of Ukraine protests against expansion of Russian 'special economic measures' list

13:30 12.12.2020
Ukraine considers possibility of joining PESCO Program projects - Defense Minister

Ukraine considers possibility of joining PESCO Program projects - Defense Minister

12:25 12.12.2020
World Bank approves $300 mln loan to Ukraine to fight COVID-19

World Bank approves $300 mln loan to Ukraine to fight COVID-19

11:42 12.12.2020
Canada ratifies agreement on joint audiovisual production with Ukraine

Canada ratifies agreement on joint audiovisual production with Ukraine

11:10 12.12.2020
Ukraine sees 12,811 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours - Stepanov

Ukraine sees 12,811 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours - Stepanov

09:06 11.12.2020
Polish consulate accredits ten Ukrainian insurers under new requirements

Polish consulate accredits ten Ukrainian insurers under new requirements

14:18 10.12.2020
Court continues hearing on choice of measure of restraint for Yanukovych in 'Maidan case' with free defense lawyer

Court continues hearing on choice of measure of restraint for Yanukovych in 'Maidan case' with free defense lawyer

09:22 10.12.2020
Ukraine registers 13,371 COVID-19 new cases per day, 13,903 recoveries - Stepanov

Ukraine registers 13,371 COVID-19 new cases per day, 13,903 recoveries - Stepanov

16:01 09.12.2020
Govt to introduce lockdown from Jan 8 to 24 2021

Govt to introduce lockdown from Jan 8 to 24 2021

15:29 09.12.2020
Zelensky welcomes return to Ukraine of two citizens detained in Iraq for three years

Zelensky welcomes return to Ukraine of two citizens detained in Iraq for three years

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Two Ukrainian servicemen wounded in Donbas - delegation to TCG

MFA of Ukraine protests against expansion of Russian 'special economic measures' list

Kolomoisky puts pressure on NABU in investigation of PrivatBank case - NABU director

Some 241 Ukrainian citizens held captive in temporarily occupied Donbas - Denisova

Canada ratifies agreement on joint audiovisual production with Ukraine

LATEST

Two Ukrainian servicemen wounded in Donbas - delegation to TCG

Storm destroys infrastructure of Kyrylivka resort village

Kolomoisky puts pressure on NABU in investigation of PrivatBank case - NABU director

Some 241 Ukrainian citizens held captive in temporarily occupied Donbas - Denisova

Former SFS acting Head Hutenko suspected of power abuse

Venice Commission does not support cancellation of Constitutional Court decision, its dissolution

Kuleba invites new Lithuanian Foreign Minister to visit Ukraine

Trukhanov hospitalized in infectious diseases hospital due to coronaviru

Defense Ministry purchases record in seven years amount of fuel for needs of Armed Forces

Kyiv schools to start remote studying after winter holidays - Klitschko

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD