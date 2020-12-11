Plan of joint steps provides for increase in composition of OSCE mission in Ukraine by four times – Arestovych

The plan of joint steps proposed by the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group for the settlement of the situation in Donbas (TCG) provides for an increase in the composition of the OSCE observation mission fourfold, said spokesperson of the Ukrainian delegation to the TCG Oleksiy Arestovych.

"The roadmap that was announced by President Poroshenko [leader of the European Solidarity Party Petro Poroshenko, head of the state in 2014-2019] the day before yesterday [on December 9]. I am very glad that President Poroshenko fully supports the plan of joint steps that was proposed by the Ukrainian delegation to TCG. They coincide by 99%," Arestovych said at a press briefing in Kyiv on Friday.

"The only difference is the UN peacekeepers. We are talking about increasing the OSCE observation mission by for times, now it is about 500 people, and we are planning 2,000, who will exercise control over the transfer of the border, and holding elections, and generally monitoring the entire territory of Ukraine," added the spokesperson of the Ukrainian delegation to the TCG.

According to him, the issue of the possible deployment of UN peacekeepers in Ukraine is not being considered, since the Russian Federation has a veto in the UN Security Council. "Why not the UN, why is it not yet about the UN? Because Russia has the right to veto at the UN, it will simply impose the right of veto, and for a year we can agree that 'let's introduce UN peacekeepers,' and then one veto can destroy all the work done," explained Arestovych.

As reported, on the anniversary of the Normandy meeting in Paris, Poroshenko proposed a plan to ensure peace in Donbas based on the implementation of the Minsk agreements.