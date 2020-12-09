First Dpty of Kernes becomes Kharkiv City Council Secretary

Deputy from the Kernes Bloc – Successful Kharkiv political party Ihor Terekhov, was elected the Secretary of the Kharkiv City Council of the VIII convocation.

As head of the counting commission Nadia Tymofeyeva said at the session, 75 out of 84 city council deputies took part in the voting for the secretary. 73 deputies voted for Terekhov.

The election of the Kharkiv City Council secretary the took place in a secret ballot.

Ihor Terekhov (born 1967) since September 2015 was the first deputy of Kharkiv mayor Hennadiy Kernes. Before that (from April 2007) he was deputy head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, and then (from April 2019) - the deputy mayor of Kharkiv.

It is known, according to the current legislation, the secretary of the city council exercises the powers of the mayor in case of early termination or inability of the mayor to fulfill his powers.