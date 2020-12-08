Facts

11:17 08.12.2020

Ukraine's Air Force receives one more modernized fighter MIG-29MU1 – Ukroboronprom

Ukraine's Air Force receives one more modernized fighter MIG-29MU1 – Ukroboronprom

State-owned enterprise Lviv Aircraft Repair Plant, which is part of the Ukroboronprom state concern, upgraded the MiG-29 fighter to the level of the MiG-29MU1, and on December 7 the plane arrived from Lviv at the location of the Armed Forces Air Force unit.

"The modernization of the fighter allowed to increase the detection range of air targets, improve the accuracy of the aircraft to a given point and expand the ability to control and register the functional parameters of the technical condition of the aircraft, engines and a number of onboard systems," the press service of Ukroboronprom said on Tuesday.

According to the information, the MiG-29MU1 can reach speeds of up to 2,500 km/h, which is provided by two turbojet engines with an afterburner. The fighter's armament list, in addition to the 30-mm automatic cannon, includes a whole range of air-to-air missiles for air combat at short and medium distances, as well as bombs and unguided rockets for engaging ground targets. In addition, the aircraft is equipped with an advanced electronic warfare system, which is designed for individual protection of the aircraft from attacks by enemy anti-aircraft missile systems and aircraft.

"In general, the modernization to the level of the MiG-29MU1 is aimed at a significant increase in the combat and operational characteristics of the MiG-29 fighter," the Ukroboronprom said.

