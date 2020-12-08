Facts

09:04 08.12.2020

Zelensky signs laws to support citizens, entrepreneurs during quarantine

3 min read
Zelensky signs laws to support citizens, entrepreneurs during quarantine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed laws that he initiated to support citizens and enterpreneurs during the period of quarantine measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) disease in Ukraine, which were adopted by the Verkhovna Rada on December 4.

So, according to the president's press service, law No. 1071-IX on social support of insured persons and business entities for the period of implementation of restrictive anti-epidemic measures introduced in order to prevent the spread of acute respiratory disease COVID-19 caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Ukraine provides for the provision of a one-time financial aid in the amount of UAH 8,000 to employees who have lost part of their salaries due to the introduction of quarantine, and to private entrepreneurs who have lost part of their income due to quarantine.

Private entrepreneurs will not be able to receive financial aid if they are registered less than three months before the entry into force of this law; if in 2020 they paid single social contribution for compulsory public social insurance for themselves in less than three months, and also if their type of activity is not subject to quarantine.

In addition, the document provides for the provision of one-time financial aid to companies for payments to hired workers, so as not to fire them during the quarantine. This rule applies to enterprises that (at the time of entry into force of the law) were forced to reduce or may reduce the duration of the working hours of employees due to the introduction of quarantine.

The amount of aid is calculated in proportion to the reduction in the employee's working time, but cannot exceed UAH 8,000.

In addition, the law provides for the extension of licenses to companies for the sale of alcohol during the quarantine period, as well as within three months after its end. The term of the lease agreements for state and municipal property also continues, which end during the quarantine period, and within one month after its termination. No fees are charged or paid for the lease of state or municipal property.

Zelensky also signed law No. 1072-IX on amendments to the Tax Code of Ukraine and other laws of Ukraine on social support of taxpayers for the period of implementation of restrictive anti-epidemic measures introduced in order to prevent the spread of acute respiratory disease COVID-19 caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Ukraine.

In particular, the tax debt is canceled if the total amount of the payer's debt for all taxes and fees does not exceed UAH 3,060.

Payers of the unified tax of the first group are exempt from this tax for December and January 2020 to May 2021.

Also, until December 29, 2021, the payment of the tax debt of taxpayers, individuals, including self-employed persons, has been postponed, if in total, does not exceed UAH 6,800.

In addition, the president signed the law on amendments to Article 28 of law of Ukraine No. 1073 on the state budget of Ukraine for 2020.

The law expands the list of areas in which the funds of the Fund to combat the consequences of the coronavirus epidemic can be used.

Tags: #zelensky #coronavirus #laws
AD
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:45 08.12.2020
Zelensky replaces head of Zakarpattia Regional State Administration

Zelensky replaces head of Zakarpattia Regional State Administration

10:45 07.12.2020
Govt to not save on army, providing it with weapons, equipment in 2021 – Zelensky

Govt to not save on army, providing it with weapons, equipment in 2021 – Zelensky

16:01 05.12.2020
Thanks to volunteers, modern Ukrainian army created – Zelensky

Thanks to volunteers, modern Ukrainian army created – Zelensky

15:30 05.12.2020
Ukraine expects 8 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses as part of COVAX initiative in spring

Ukraine expects 8 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses as part of COVAX initiative in spring

09:16 05.12.2020
Liability for lying in declarations is still not as tough as we would like – Zelensky

Liability for lying in declarations is still not as tough as we would like – Zelensky

09:11 05.12.2020
NACP head asks Zelensky to veto bill to restore responsibility for inaccurate declaration

NACP head asks Zelensky to veto bill to restore responsibility for inaccurate declaration

09:03 05.12.2020
Zelensky believes Ukraine does not need lockdown in Dec, but it can be in Jan

Zelensky believes Ukraine does not need lockdown in Dec, but it can be in Jan

13:01 03.12.2020
Zelensky signs decree on non-proliferation of mass destruction weapons

Zelensky signs decree on non-proliferation of mass destruction weapons

09:32 03.12.2020
Zelensky appoints ex-head of Kherson regional administration Husev as director of Ukroboronprom - decree

Zelensky appoints ex-head of Kherson regional administration Husev as director of Ukroboronprom - decree

14:05 02.12.2020
Restrictions of 'orange' zone to be in effect throughout the country at weekends, on weekdays – PM

Restrictions of 'orange' zone to be in effect throughout the country at weekends, on weekdays – PM

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

EU-Ukraine Association Council to be held in Brussels on Feb 11, 2021

Intl partners should participate in process of complete reboot of Ukraine's judiciary- Kuleba

Party of Hungarians of Ukraine leaves first session of Zakarpattia Regional Council in protest against 'political persecution' - media

Ukraine still not received materials, evidence promised by Iran on downed UIA plane – Dpty Prosecutor General

Ryanair із 30 березня запустить напрямок Київ-Венеція

LATEST

EU-Ukraine Association Council to be held in Brussels on Feb 11, 2021

Ceasefire abided in Donbas since midnight, 6 ha cleared - JFO HQ

Conflict in Donbas must be resolved with respect of territorial integrity, Ukraine's independence - Blair

Kyiv City council appoints four new Klitschko dpties on self-government

Year after Normandy Four summit is year of lost opportunities for Ukraine - Nalyvaichenko

Number of cyber incidents falls by 66.7% in Ukraine from Dec 2 to Dec 8 - CERT-UA

Ukraine calls on intl partners to support its demand for provision of materials on downed UIA plane promised by Iran

Ukraine to insist on Iran's implementation of agreements reached on investigation into UIA's plane crash – Enin

Infrastructure Ministry to develop e-platform for multimodal container traffic in 2021

Honda wants to increase its presence in Ukraine – ambassador

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD