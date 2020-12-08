Zelensky signs laws to support citizens, entrepreneurs during quarantine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed laws that he initiated to support citizens and enterpreneurs during the period of quarantine measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) disease in Ukraine, which were adopted by the Verkhovna Rada on December 4.

So, according to the president's press service, law No. 1071-IX on social support of insured persons and business entities for the period of implementation of restrictive anti-epidemic measures introduced in order to prevent the spread of acute respiratory disease COVID-19 caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Ukraine provides for the provision of a one-time financial aid in the amount of UAH 8,000 to employees who have lost part of their salaries due to the introduction of quarantine, and to private entrepreneurs who have lost part of their income due to quarantine.

Private entrepreneurs will not be able to receive financial aid if they are registered less than three months before the entry into force of this law; if in 2020 they paid single social contribution for compulsory public social insurance for themselves in less than three months, and also if their type of activity is not subject to quarantine.

In addition, the document provides for the provision of one-time financial aid to companies for payments to hired workers, so as not to fire them during the quarantine. This rule applies to enterprises that (at the time of entry into force of the law) were forced to reduce or may reduce the duration of the working hours of employees due to the introduction of quarantine.

The amount of aid is calculated in proportion to the reduction in the employee's working time, but cannot exceed UAH 8,000.

In addition, the law provides for the extension of licenses to companies for the sale of alcohol during the quarantine period, as well as within three months after its end. The term of the lease agreements for state and municipal property also continues, which end during the quarantine period, and within one month after its termination. No fees are charged or paid for the lease of state or municipal property.

Zelensky also signed law No. 1072-IX on amendments to the Tax Code of Ukraine and other laws of Ukraine on social support of taxpayers for the period of implementation of restrictive anti-epidemic measures introduced in order to prevent the spread of acute respiratory disease COVID-19 caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Ukraine.

In particular, the tax debt is canceled if the total amount of the payer's debt for all taxes and fees does not exceed UAH 3,060.

Payers of the unified tax of the first group are exempt from this tax for December and January 2020 to May 2021.

Also, until December 29, 2021, the payment of the tax debt of taxpayers, individuals, including self-employed persons, has been postponed, if in total, does not exceed UAH 6,800.

In addition, the president signed the law on amendments to Article 28 of law of Ukraine No. 1073 on the state budget of Ukraine for 2020.

The law expands the list of areas in which the funds of the Fund to combat the consequences of the coronavirus epidemic can be used.