Number of new COVID-19 cases Ukraine sees in day decreasing

Ukraine recorded 13,825 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, 14,724 recoveries, and 226 deaths as of Saturday morning, Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said on Facebook.

Ukraine reported 15,131 new coronavirus cases on December 4 and 14,496 on December 3.

The cumulative number of cases reached 801,716 on December 5, including 13,421 deaths, and 412,533 recoveries.