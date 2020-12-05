NACP head asks Zelensky to veto bill to restore responsibility for inaccurate declaration

Head of the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) Oleksandr Novikov sent an official letter to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, in which he asks the head of state to veto bill No. 4460-d to restore responsibility for declaring inaccurate information and for not submitting a declaration by its subject, which the Verkhovna Rada adopted on Friday.

As reported on the NACP Facebook page, Novikov said in his letter that this bill does not provide for imprisonment for persons who deliberately do not submit an electronic declaration or deliberately do not indicate inaccurate information in it. "Thus, the Verkhovna Rada recognizes these acts not as a crime, but as criminal offenses. That is, a corrupt official can be relieved of responsibility in case of sincere repentance," the head of the agency said.