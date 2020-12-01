Facts

12:41 01.12.2020

Kyiv supports creating position of EU Special Representative for Crimea – Kuleba

2 min read
Kyiv supports creating position of EU Special Representative for Crimea – Kuleba

Ukraine would like the European Union to introduce the position of a special representative for Crimea, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told Anadolu Agency.

"We would like to see the position of the EU Special Representative for Crimea to be introduced. Because these are the crises taking place not even in the vicinity of Europe, they are [also] happening in Europe, and they deserve special attention," Kuleba said in an interview with Anadolu Agency on Monday.

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister said that the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump did a lot for Crimea such as Pompeo Declaration in 2018.

"But at the same time, President-elect [Joe] Biden knows the story of Ukraine and its fight against the Russian aggression from the time he was the vice president under [former] President [Barack] Obama," he said.

Kuleba believes that U.S. President-elect Biden will behave quite toughly with the Russian Federation in connection with its aggression against Ukraine.

"He [Biden] will be pretty tough with Russia when it comes to its aggression against Ukraine. And we will have a comprehensive result-oriented dialogue with his administration on this issue. By the way, President Biden is the first American president in history who does not have to learn the Ukrainian file after being elected, because he already knows that file very well," he said.

Tags: #crimea #kuleba
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:41 01.12.2020
Ukraine may impose sanctions against Austrian architectural bureau Coop Himmelblau involved in construction of opera house in Sevastopol – ambassador

Ukraine may impose sanctions against Austrian architectural bureau Coop Himmelblau involved in construction of opera house in Sevastopol – ambassador

12:49 25.11.2020
Decommunization in Donbas, Crimea should be the same as throughout Ukraine after de-occupation - Minister on Reintegration Holovanchuk

Decommunization in Donbas, Crimea should be the same as throughout Ukraine after de-occupation - Minister on Reintegration Holovanchuk

10:28 25.11.2020
Humanitarian camps may be deployed at checkpoint with Crimea if situation with COVID-19 worsens - dpty reintegration minister

Humanitarian camps may be deployed at checkpoint with Crimea if situation with COVID-19 worsens - dpty reintegration minister

12:44 20.11.2020
Process of Donbas reintegration considered exclusively in conjunction with Crimea – Reintegration Ministry

Process of Donbas reintegration considered exclusively in conjunction with Crimea – Reintegration Ministry

12:10 20.11.2020
U.S. mission to UN calls on Russia to immediately stop violations in occupied Crimea

U.S. mission to UN calls on Russia to immediately stop violations in occupied Crimea

11:39 20.11.2020
Kuleba confirms that Markarova's candidacy was proposed for post of Ukrainian Ambassador to U.S.

Kuleba confirms that Markarova's candidacy was proposed for post of Ukrainian Ambassador to U.S.

11:29 19.11.2020
Kuleba congratulates newly appointed Foreign Minister of Armenia

Kuleba congratulates newly appointed Foreign Minister of Armenia

11:42 18.11.2020
Kuleba: The only alternative to granting MAP in NATO to Ukraine is Ukraine's membership in Alliance

Kuleba: The only alternative to granting MAP in NATO to Ukraine is Ukraine's membership in Alliance

14:23 12.11.2020
Lithuania backs Ukraine's decision to create intl Crimean platform, plans to participate in its activities – ambassador

Lithuania backs Ukraine's decision to create intl Crimean platform, plans to participate in its activities – ambassador

15:08 11.11.2020
Kuleba, Maas discuss prospect of contacts within Normandy format

Kuleba, Maas discuss prospect of contacts within Normandy format

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Situation with anti-corruption infrastructure is another round of confrontation - Hryschuk

Criminal liability for inaccurate declaration should be restored by year end – SAPO

More than 100 cases of inaccurate declarations closed - SAPO

Constitutional Court plans to resume work on Dec 8

Issue of introducing lockdown in Ukraine in Dec or from Jan 2 being discussed - NSDC

LATEST

SAPO Head regards situation with anti-corruption infrastructure as another round of confrontation

Situation with anti-corruption infrastructure is another round of confrontation - Hryschuk

Head of SAPO expected to be elected at competition by next year spring - Hryschuk

Criminal liability for inaccurate declaration should be restored by year end – SAPO

More than 100 cases of inaccurate declarations closed - SAPO

Constitutional Court plans to resume work on Dec 8

Issue of introducing lockdown in Ukraine in Dec or from Jan 2 being discussed - NSDC

Council of Europe Convention on Access to Official Documents entered into force

Zelensky says prosecutor's office reforming process to end soon

Ukraine continues to implement reforms, although challenges remain – EU report

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD