Ukraine taking measures to destabilize relations with Hungary – Szijjártó

Ukraine is taking measures to destabilize relations with Hungary, Hungary intends to complain to NATO about Ukraine's actions regarding the Transcarpathian Hungarians, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó has said.

Szijjártó said in a video statement posted on his Facebook page on Monday evening, that their officials will defend Hungarians in Zakarpattia region at all international forums.

As previously reported, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) conducted searches in Zakarpattia region of the officials of one of the local charitable foundations, which is suspected of activities aimed at violating the national sovereignty of Ukraine. During the searches, law enforcement officers found a number of printed materials that popularize the so-called "Greater Hungary" and the creation of ethnic autonomy in Zakarpattia. Computer equipment, communications and other materials were seized as well, which the investigators will investigate as an evidence base for the illegal activities of the defendants. Investigative actions continue.