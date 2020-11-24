Facts

12:31 24.11.2020

Culture Minister proposes to plan two-week lockdown in Ukraine, tied to New Year holidays

Minister of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine Oleksandr Tkachenko proposes to schedule a two-week lockdown, tied to the New Year holidays, and also to refuse mass events for Christmas and New Year.

"According to the plan of the Health Ministry announced at present, the last weekend quarantine awaits us. Everyone wait for this, who cannot work under the conditions of coronavirus [COVID-19] bans and restrictions. We are talking about the creative economy, and tourism, and small and medium-sized businesses and others," Tkachenko wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to him, in recent days, the daily number of people infected with COVID-19 has decreased, but the further situation should be predictable.

"My personal opinion is that the predictable lockdown is better than long-term uncertainty. Therefore, I would suggest, firstly, schedule the two-week lockdown, tied to the New Year holidays. Surely, the government should help everyone who financially suffers in the face of unemployment. Secondly, give up on Christmas and New Years from mass events and meet the holidays online, for example in the zoom. At least there will be something to remember," the minister said.

Tags: #tkachenko #ukraine
