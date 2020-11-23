Almost half Ukrainians trust Zelensky, about a third satisfied with his COVID-19 response – survey

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has topped the rating of trust in politicians - 46% of Ukrainians trust him, while 51% do not, according to the results of a study by the Sociological Group Rating conducted on November 15-17.

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Dmytro Razumkov is trusted by 32%, while 36% do not trust him and 26% do not know him. Some 25% trust the leader of the Batkivschyna Yulia Tymoshenko, while 74% do not, and Interior Minister Arsen Avakov is trusted by 22% (67% do not).

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal is trusted by 18%, while 54% do not and almost one in four do not know who he is. Some 19% trust Health Minister Maksym Stepanov, while 36% do not, and 41% don't know about him. Some 12% trust head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak, while 43% do not and 40% said they don't know. Prosecutor General of Ukraine Iryna Venediktova is trusted by only 9%, while 38% do not and almost 50% have not heard about her.

Some 35% of respondents are satisfied with Zelensky's activities in the fight against the coronavirus epidemic, while 60% are not satisfied. Some 33% are satisfied with Razumkov's activity in this matter, while 48% are dissatisfied and 18% found it difficult to respond. Some 23% are satisfied with Shmyhal's work to combat the epidemic, while 60% are not and 18% found it difficult to assess his performance.

Respondents are most dissatisfied with the work of the Cabinet of Ministers (67%) and the Verkhovna Rada (72%). Some 32% are satisfied with the activities of Health Minister Maksym Stepanov, while 55% are not. Only 36% of respondents are satisfied with the activities of the police, while 51% are not satisfied.

The vast majority of respondents consider it necessary, first of all, to direct funds from the special fund for combating coronavirus for the purchase of protective equipment for doctors, equipping hospital beds with medical oxygen, purchase of medicines and equipment for hospitals, additional payments to doctors and persons involved in the fight against coronavirus, increase in testing for coronavirus.

The allocation of funds from the fund for the construction of mobile hospitals is considered necessary by 81%, (15% - not necessary), compensation to entrepreneurs for forced downtime due to quarantine - 81% (17% - unnecessary).

Fewer respondents support the use of funds from the special fund for combating coronavirus for the construction of roads (opinions are divided here: 48% support the allocation of funds for this from the fund, while 50% do not support).

In the course of the study, using the CATI method (telephone interview using a computer), 3,000 respondents aged 18 and over were interviewed in all regions, except for Russia-occupied areas of Donbas and Crimea. The sample is representative in terms of age, sex and type of settlement. The error of the representativeness of the study with a confidence level of 0.95 does not exceed 1.8%.