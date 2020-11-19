Facts

16:14 19.11.2020

Zelensky at meeting with G7 ambassadors: We guarantee that NABU director will remain in his position after Dec 16

1 min read
Zelensky at meeting with G7 ambassadors: We guarantee that NABU director will remain in his position after Dec 16

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said that director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) Artem Sytnyk will remain in his office after December 16 and the decision of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine (CC) on recognizing as unconstitutional a number of provisions of the law on NABU does not yet create any threats that may affect the legitimacy and independence of both the Bureau itself and its incumbent director.

"The decision of the Constitutional Court neither cancels the creation and functioning of NABU, nor restricts the work of NABU detectives and nor questions the status of NABU as a law enforcement agency. We guarantee that after December 16, the NABU director will remain in his office," Zelensky said on Thursday during video meeting with the ambassadors of the G7 countries and the European Union, accredited in Ukraine.

