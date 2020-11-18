Facts

12:02 18.11.2020

Ukrainian soldier killed in JFO zone

Ukrainian soldier killed in JFO zone

A Ukrainian soldier, born in 1999, was killed in the area of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) on November 16 being on duty at the base camp, according to the 80th separate air assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"We are sad to inform that on November 16, 2020, in the area of the Joint Forces operation, a soldier of the 80th separate airborne assault brigade, soldier Horoshko Ivan Serhiyovych, was killed while serving to protect the base camp. He is a native of Kirovohrad region, born in 1999," it said on Facebook.

It is noted that the circumstances of the death are being investigated (an investigation is underway), what is more, the serviceman has a pregnant wife.

"The command and personnel of the 80th separate airborne assault brigade expresses sincere condolences to the family and friends of the defender of Ukraine," the command added.

