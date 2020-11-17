Rada cannot cancel weekend quarantine

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine was unable to reverse the decision to tighten quarantine measures on weekends, which was introduced by the Cabinet of Ministers' resolution dated November 11.

Some 149 MPs voted for draft resolution No.4381 on the cancellation of the Cabinet of Ministers' decision No.1100 on strengthening anti-epidemic measures at a meeting on Tuesday, while at least 226 votes are needed to make a decision.

MPs from the Servant of the People faction gave 34 votes in support of the draft resolution, MPs from the European Solidarity and Opposition Platform - For Life factions 20 votes each, the Batkivschyna and Holos factions 19 votes each, MPs from For the Future and Trust 14 and 17 votes, respectively, as well as non-factional MPs gave six votes.

All nine MPs voted against and 139 out of 141 abstained are members of the Servant of the People faction.

The draft resolution recommended that the government, within three calendar days from the date of entry into force of the resolution of the Verkhovna Rada, revise the restrictive measures established by the Cabinet of Ministers and soften the previously introduced restrictions on work, up to the cancellation of enterprises – business entities in the field of public catering, the work of shopping and entertainment centers, activities of cultural institutions, gyms, fitness rooms and swimming pools.