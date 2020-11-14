Ukrainian presidential office head endorses document which may give impetus to Minsk negotiating format

According to the press service for the Ukrainian presidential office, it is necessary to intensify the work of the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) on the settlement of the situation in Donbas, the head of the Ukrainian presidential office, Andriy Yermak, said, backing the adoption of the document which would give an impetus to the Minsk negotiating format.

In particular, Yermak described the action plan drafted by Ukraine.

"The document is called 'The joint action plan of the parties to the Trilateral Contact Group on the implementation of the Minsk Agreements.' We view this document as pertaining to the implementation of the Minsk Agreements as part of the TCG. I believe that if common ground is found this joint action plan may become the basis of a large road map which we may adopt at the level of the Normandy Four," he said.