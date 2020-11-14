Facts

14:55 14.11.2020

Ukrainian presidential office head endorses document which may give impetus to Minsk negotiating format

1 min read
Ukrainian presidential office head endorses document which may give impetus to Minsk negotiating format

According to the press service for the Ukrainian presidential office, it is necessary to intensify the work of the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) on the settlement of the situation in Donbas, the head of the Ukrainian presidential office, Andriy Yermak, said, backing the adoption of the document which would give an impetus to the Minsk negotiating format.

In particular, Yermak described the action plan drafted by Ukraine.

"The document is called 'The joint action plan of the parties to the Trilateral Contact Group on the implementation of the Minsk Agreements.' We view this document as pertaining to the implementation of the Minsk Agreements as part of the TCG. I believe that if common ground is found this joint action plan may become the basis of a large road map which we may adopt at the level of the Normandy Four," he said.

Tags: #donbas #tcg
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:19 13.11.2020
Out of seven checkpoints only Stanytsia Luhanska, Novotroyitske operate in Donbas – order guard service

Out of seven checkpoints only Stanytsia Luhanska, Novotroyitske operate in Donbas – order guard service

17:43 13.11.2020
Kyiv prepares new details for action plan on Donbas: restoration of control over border worked out, demilitarization of ORDLO is key component – source

Kyiv prepares new details for action plan on Donbas: restoration of control over border worked out, demilitarization of ORDLO is key component – source

12:40 12.11.2020
More than half of Ukrainians believe that negotiations need to be held to achieve peace in Donbas - poll

More than half of Ukrainians believe that negotiations need to be held to achieve peace in Donbas - poll

14:25 11.11.2020
More than half of Ukrainians believe that it is necessary to negotiate with both Russia and 'DPR/LPR' reps in order to achieve peace in Donbas – poll

More than half of Ukrainians believe that it is necessary to negotiate with both Russia and 'DPR/LPR' reps in order to achieve peace in Donbas – poll

18:26 10.11.2020
Ukrainian 'Action Plan' for Donbas taken as basis, but it's too early to talk about specific results - delegation to TCG

Ukrainian 'Action Plan' for Donbas taken as basis, but it's too early to talk about specific results - delegation to TCG

11:50 10.11.2020
Russian side blocks checkpoint's work in Donbas – Ukrainian delegation to TCG

Russian side blocks checkpoint's work in Donbas – Ukrainian delegation to TCG

11:18 10.11.2020
Meetings of TCG subgroups held via videoconference on Tuesday

Meetings of TCG subgroups held via videoconference on Tuesday

09:09 09.11.2020
World Bank to allocate $100 mln to restore economy of Ukraine-controlled territories of Donetsk, Luhansk regions – Zelensky

World Bank to allocate $100 mln to restore economy of Ukraine-controlled territories of Donetsk, Luhansk regions – Zelensky

18:41 05.11.2020
Situation in Donbas aggravated: Russian-occupation forces violate ceasefire eight times over this day, Ukrainian soldier wounded – JFO HQ

Situation in Donbas aggravated: Russian-occupation forces violate ceasefire eight times over this day, Ukrainian soldier wounded – JFO HQ

16:36 05.11.2020
Ukrainian soldier wounded in Donbas – Ukraine's delegation to TCG

Ukrainian soldier wounded in Donbas – Ukraine's delegation to TCG

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Biopharma Plasma head announces world's first completion of clinical trials of immunoglobulin against COVID-19

Zelensky urged to cancel weekend quarantine - petition

Weekend quarantine won't be valid in Ternopil - mayor

Weekend quarantine does not apply to second round of elections in Ukraine - CEC

Dnipro Mayor Filatov refuses to implement govt resolution on business work restrictions on weekends

LATEST

Biopharma Plasma head announces world's first completion of clinical trials of immunoglobulin against COVID-19

Health Ministry to keep COVID-19 incidence at 11,000-12,000/day due to weekend quarantine by late Nov - Stepanov

Zelensky urged to cancel weekend quarantine - petition

Weekend quarantine won't be valid in Ternopil - mayor

Weekend quarantine does not apply to second round of elections in Ukraine - CEC

Dnipro Mayor Filatov refuses to implement govt resolution on business work restrictions on weekends

Russian occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas five times - JFO HQ

Ukraine sees another all-time high of COVID-19 cases, over 12,500 in past 24 hours

Govt decision on 'weekend quarantine' must be followed by all business entities – PM

SBU reform issue politicized, bill proposed by deputies weakens country's security – Bakanov

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD