Facts

18:19 12.11.2020

Yermak's advisor Umansky tenders resignation

Yermak's advisor Umansky tenders resignation

Advisor to the head of the President's Office of Ukraine, ex-Minister of Finance Ihor Umansky said that he had resigned and wrote a corresponding statement to the Office of the President.

"Weekend quarantine? Ok! Then everyone is to get out! And I'll be the first one to do this. I've submitted a corresponding application to Bankova Street. I will tell about the reasons of my resignation after the decision on my application. I will definitely invite everyone who is not indifferent. Have a rest!" he wrote on his Facebook page on Thursday.

On April 22, 2020, head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak announced that the dismissed Minister of Finance Umansky was appointed his official advisor, and will deal with situations with possible corruption in the customs and tax authorities.

Umansky was appointed to the post of head of the Ministry of Finance on March 4, 2020, and on March 30, the Verkhovna Rada dismissed him from this position and appointed at the second attempt ex-Deputy Minister of Finance and ex-Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration Serhiy Marchenko.

Tags: #umansky #yermak
