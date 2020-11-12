No quorum at Constitutional Court's sessions due to COVID-19 – source

The reason for the lack of a quorum at the sessions of the Grand Chamber of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine is that some of the judges are on self-isolation, or have already been diagnosed with coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, an informed source in the court told Interfax-Ukraine.

"The reason for the absence of a quorum at sessions of the Grand Chamber is not a demarche of judges, not a refusal to participate in sessions, but illness," the agency's source said.

According to the source, in particular, the head of the court is on self-isolation, as well some judges, who have already confirmed the diagnosis of COVID-19.

"Most of the judges from the current composition are either sick or awaiting test results because they have symptoms of coronavirus," the source said.

According to the agency's interlocutor, in the near future, most likely, the sessions of the Grand Chamber will not be planned.

In turn, judge of the Constitutional Court Ihor Slidenko told Interfax-Ukraine: "The last time the quorum at the session of the Grand Chamber was on Monday. I am reliably aware of two cases of COVID-19 among judges of the Constitutional Court."