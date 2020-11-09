Military conflict with Ukraine is economically disadvantageous for Russia compared to 2014 - Reznikov

The military conflict with Ukraine is economically disadvantageous for the Russian Federation compared to its beginning in 2014, said Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Oleksiy Reznikov.

"The moment has come that such a war with Ukraine is unprofitable, it is not pragmatic, it gives neither political points, neither internal nor external, confrontation with the world, drains the Russian Federation, including economically," Reznikov said on Saturday in an interview to Radio Svoboda.

The Deputy Prime Minister said that the maneuver carried out by the Russian Federation in 2014 is already harmful, not beneficial.

"They need to support about 3-3.5 million people in the occupied Donbas, provide them with pensions, budget payments, maintain order," he said.

Reznikov believes that Russia can no longer cope economically. "They do not provide jobs. Even in clinics, they cannot provide normal level of medical care for people during a pandemic," he said.