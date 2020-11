Ukraine sees new record number of 10,746 COVID-19 cases per day – Stepanov

As of Saturday morning, 10,746 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) disease were recorded in Ukraine, some 8,685 people recovered, some 187 patients died, Health Minister of Ukraine Maksym Stepanov has said.

"Over the past day in Ukraine, some 10,746 new cases of COVID-19 disease were recorded (of which 316 children and 519 medical workers). Over the past day, some 1,470 people were hospitalized, some 187 people died, some 8,685 people recovered," Stepanov wrote on his Facebook page on Saturday morning.

A day earlier, on November 6, a record number of 9,721 new cases of the disease was recorded in Ukraine; on November 5, some 9,850 new cases were recorded; on November 4, there were 9,524 cases and some 8,889 new cases on November 3.

The number of people infected people since the beginning of the pandemic on Saturday morning was 450,934 people, some 8,312 people died from COVID-19, and some 204,229 people recovered.

Over the past day, the largest number of confirmed cases was registered in Kharkiv region (1,008), Kyiv (854), Zhytomyr (602), Khmelnytsky (579) and Lviv (557) regions.

In addition, the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) wrote on its website that some 11,446 suspicions of the disease per day were recorded.