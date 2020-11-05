Facts

16:36 05.11.2020

Ukrainian soldier wounded in Donbas – Ukraine's delegation to TCG

A serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was wounded as a result of a grenade being dropped from an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) by Russian-occupation fighters on Thursday, the Ukrainian delegation in the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) on the settlement of the situation in Donbas said on the Telegram channel.

"Today, in the afternoon, on November 5, as a result of a VOG-17 grenade dropped from a UAV, a soldier of one of our formations was wounded. He was provided with qualified medical care, the condition of the soldier is satisfactory," the delegation said in the statement.

With the help of the coordination mechanism, the Ukrainian side of the Joint Center on Control and Coordination (JCCC) established a ceasefire and sent a written note to the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission.

"The Ukrainian delegation said the situation has signs that the Russian leaders have lost control over their own armed formations. Is the Russian leadership in general capable of fulfilling its obligations?" the Ukrainian delegation of the TCG said.

