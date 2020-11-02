Facts

16:33 02.11.2020

Constitutional Court denies information regarding abolition of law on Ukrainian language

2 min read
The Constitutional Court of Ukraine (CC) denies information spread in the media regarding the abolition of the law on the Ukrainian language on November 3, the CC press service reports.

"The Constitutional Court of Ukraine refutes the blatant lie posted on the Channel 24 website. It says that the Constitutional Court canceled the law on the Ukrainian language on November 3. The journalists of the edition were in such a hurry to report this sensational news that they did not pay attention to the fact that today it is only November 2 and there is no consideration of this case on the agenda of the Constitutional Court," said the message on the CC's Facebook page.

The court also reported that spreading this news, the publication refers to the official website of the Constitutional Court, which for unknown reasons stopped working.

In turn, Channel 24 explained that the publication on the site was placed in error.

"Taking into account the resonance of the Constitutional Court's activities recently, Channel 24 began to make preparations for the following issues, which will be considered by the Constitutional Court - both for the recognition of the law as constitutional and for allegedly unconstitutional. This is how other media act - this is done in order to quickly convey information that worries the public. However, an unfortunate technical error occurred and one of the versions of the publication was accidentally published," the channel's website said.

Channel 24 apologized to the readers for this misunderstanding.

As reported, according to the agenda of the meetings of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine, published on the website of the Constitutional Court, on Tuesday, November 3, the Grand Chamber of the Constitutional Court will continue to consider the submission on the compliance with the Constitution of the Law of Ukraine "On ensuring the functioning of the Ukrainian language as the state language."

Tags: #constitutional_court #language
