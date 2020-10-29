E-declaration system to operate, bills should be submitted to parliament as urgent – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky expects the preparation and submission to the Verkhovna Rada of bills on the resumption of electronic declaration of income of officials in the near future.

"I'll say right away about the main thing so that no one has the slightest doubt: the electronic declaration system in Ukraine will work. Draft laws for its renewal should be prepared and sent to the Verkhovna Rada as urgent," he said at a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council on Thursday.

As reported, the Constitutional Court announced a decision by which it recognized as unconstitutional a number of provisions of the Law of Ukraine "On Preventing Corruption" and criminal liability for declaring false information. In its decision, the court, in particular, summarizes that the legislator "did not comply with the principles of justice and proportionality as elements of the principle of the rule of law", and thus Article 366-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine contradicts Part 1 of Article 8 of the Basic Law of Ukraine.

Article 366-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine pertains to declaring false information.