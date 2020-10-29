Facts

12:12 29.10.2020

Russia-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire four times over past day, one Ukrainian soldier wounded - JFO HQ

2 min read
Over the past day, Russia-led forces in Donbas violated the ceasefire four times, one Ukrainian serviceman received a bullet wound through his arm, the press center of the Joint Force operation said.

"Over the past day, the armed formations of the Russian Federation violated the ceasefire four times. Thus, in the area of responsibility of the Skhid (East) task force, not far from Vodiane, the enemy opened fire from small arms. Two more cases of ceasefire violations were recorded in the suburb of Avdiyivka, where in the evening, the enemy used 82-mm mortars and grenade launchers of various systems," says the statement on the official page of the JFO headquarters on Facebook on Thursday morning.

The JFO headquarters said that in the area of responsibility of the Pivnich (North) task force near Novhorodske, Russia-led forces used 82-mm mortars, grenade launchers of various systems and conducted targeted fire from small arms, as a result of which one soldier of the Joint Forces received a bullet wound through the arm.

"The soldier was provided with pre-medical assistance and taken to a medical institution. The serviceman's health is satisfactory. Nothing threatens his life," the JFO headquarters reported.

From the beginning of the current day, the silence regime was observed along the entire disengagement line.

"Since the beginning of the current day, on October 29, silence has been observed along the entire disengagement line. No violations of the peace agreements reached have been recorded," the JFO headquarters said.

Tags: #donbass #jfo
