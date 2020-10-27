Facts

12:15 27.10.2020

Ukraine with 'unfriendly steps' refuses Hungarian support for Euro-Atlantic integration efforts – Szijjártó

Minister of Foreign Economy and Foreign Affairs of Hungary Péter Szijjártó said that Ukraine's decision to ban the entry of two Hungarian officials for campaigning in Zakarpattia during local elections is an unfriendly step on the part of Kyiv.

According to Deutsche Welle, citing Reuters, in a video statement posted on Szijjártó's Facebook page on Tuesday, the Hungarian minister said that Budapest has not received formal notice of the entry ban for two Hungarian officials.

According to him, Ukraine had taken "unfriendly steps" towards Hungary by summoning the Hungarian ambassador and deciding to ban the entry of the two officials, and this decision itself is "pathetic and nonsense."

"With this Ukraine sends the message [...] that it has given up on Hungarian support for its euroatlantic integration efforts," Szijjártó said.

He also welcomed the victory of Hungarian candidates Ukrainian local elections.

As reported, on the morning of October 25, Minister of Foreign Economy and Foreign Affairs of Hungary Péter Szijjártó on his Facebook page called on the Hungarian of Zakarpattia to support the KMKS Party of Hungarians of Ukraine in the local elections, as well as incumbent Mayor of Berehove Zoltan Babiak. He also said that residents of Zakarpattia, who are in Hungary, can cross the border to vote and return without the obligation to undergo the 14-day lockdown.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry assessed this as direct campaigning and said that "in this way, official Budapest brazenly confirmed its direct interference in the internal affairs of Ukraine and dealt an insidious blow to the consistent efforts of Ukraine to constructively solve the problems existing in Ukrainian-Hungarian relations."

On October 26, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has invited Ambassador of Hungary István Íjgyártó to Ukraine in for talks after issuing a note of protest in connection with the facts of political agitation of Hungarian officials in favor of one political party in the local elections of Ukraine on October 25, 2020.

Tags: #ukraine #hungary
16:08 27.10.2020
More than a third of Ukrainians believe that socio-economic policy of current govt aimed at supporting the rich and oligarchs – poll

15:22 27.10.2020
Gas Traders of Ukraine initiate launch of alternative gas exchange Ukrainian Hub

15:43 26.10.2020
Ukrainian MFA hands note of protest to Hungarian ambassador in connection with agitation of Hungarian officials in favor of party at local elections

17:02 25.10.2020
Klympush-Tsintsadze calls on Ukraine's Foreign Ministry to respond to Szijjártó's appeal to support one of parties in local elections in Ukraine

12:51 24.10.2020
In Ukraine, beds for patients with COVID-19 are occupied by 61% - Health Ministry

14:34 23.10.2020
Ukraine's premier supports memo with IFIs on stock market development, worsens terms assessment from year to three

11:40 23.10.2020
New epidemic zoning from Oct 26: Ivano-Frankivsk, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Rivne, Sumy, Ternopil, Kharkiv, Khmelnytsky, Chernivtsi, Chernihiv in 'red' zone

10:26 23.10.2020
Ukraine has record number of new COVID-19 cases per day - 7,517, some 2,680 recovered, 121 patients died

18:11 22.10.2020
Decline in industrial production in Ukraine slows to 4.4% in Sept 2020 – statistics

17:13 22.10.2020
State to finance clinical trials, production of Ukrainian vaccine against COVID-19

