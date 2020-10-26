Facts

15:43 26.10.2020

Ukrainian MFA hands note of protest to Hungarian ambassador in connection with agitation of Hungarian officials in favor of party at local elections

2 min read
Ukrainian MFA hands note of protest to Hungarian ambassador in connection with agitation of Hungarian officials in favor of party at local elections

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has invited Ambassador of Hungary István Íjgyártó to Ukraine in for talks after issuing a note of protest in connection with the facts of political agitation of Hungarian officials in favor of one political party in the local elections of Ukraine on October 25, 2020.

"The Hungarian diplomat has been informed of the position of the Foreign Ministry on the inadmissibility of making statements in public space by Hungarian officials, especially on election day, when the electoral silence obliges, with calls for Ukrainian citizens of Hungarian origin to vote for the Hungarian Party - the Society of Hungarian Culture of Zakarpattia," the Ministry's spokesperson said in a comment made public on Monday.

It is noted that such actions of Hungarian officials contradict Article 50 of the law of Ukraine on local elections and Article 57 of the Electoral Code of Ukraine, which prohibit foreigners from taking part in the election campaign.

The ministry said that, in accordance with the Constitution and laws, equal opportunities for all citizens of Ukraine have been created to exercise their electoral rights in accordance with international standards.

"The ministry once again called on the Hungarian side to respect the legislation of Ukraine and not take steps that indicate direct interference in the internal affairs of Ukraine and do not correspond to the good-neighborly character of Ukrainian and Hungarian relations. For its part, the Ukrainian side remains open to constructive cooperation with Hungary in all issues of mutual interest, based on mutual respect and understanding," the foreign ministry said.

As reported, on the morning of October 25, Szijjártó on his Facebook page called on the Hungarian of Zakarpattia to support the KMKS Party of Hungarians of Ukraine in the local elections, as well as incumbent Mayor of Berehove Zoltan Babiak. He also said that residents of Zakarpattia, who are in Hungary, can cross the border to vote and return without the obligation to undergo the 14-day lockdown.

Tags: #elections #ukraine #hungary
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:55 26.10.2020
Reformatting parliamentary coalition or early parliamentary elections after local elections to become irrelevant – opinion

Reformatting parliamentary coalition or early parliamentary elections after local elections to become irrelevant – opinion

16:54 26.10.2020
Changing Ukraine's Electoral Code before elections contrary to general intl best practices – OSCE ODIHR

Changing Ukraine's Electoral Code before elections contrary to general intl best practices – OSCE ODIHR

16:49 26.10.2020
Decision not to hold elections near contact line in Donbas affects civil confidence – OSCE ODIHR

Decision not to hold elections near contact line in Donbas affects civil confidence – OSCE ODIHR

16:41 26.10.2020
Zelensky's poll partially creates undue political advantage for ruling party in elections – OSCE ODIHR

Zelensky's poll partially creates undue political advantage for ruling party in elections – OSCE ODIHR

16:15 26.10.2020
OSCE ODIHR notes freedom of campaigning in local elections in Ukraine, bias of private media

OSCE ODIHR notes freedom of campaigning in local elections in Ukraine, bias of private media

15:40 26.10.2020
OSCE ODIHR notes Ukraine's local elections as organized, held orderly in line with procedures

OSCE ODIHR notes Ukraine's local elections as organized, held orderly in line with procedures

13:32 26.10.2020
Presidential poll on election day can be assessed as abuse of administrative resource - OPORA

Presidential poll on election day can be assessed as abuse of administrative resource - OPORA

11:26 26.10.2020
Voter turnout in Ukraine's local elections on Oct 25 is 36.88% - CEC

Voter turnout in Ukraine's local elections on Oct 25 is 36.88% - CEC

11:26 26.10.2020
OPORA: Election considered as competitive, held in accordance with legislation in general

OPORA: Election considered as competitive, held in accordance with legislation in general

10:50 26.10.2020
Voting day at local elections in Ukraine in general meets democratic standards of fair elections – CVU

Voting day at local elections in Ukraine in general meets democratic standards of fair elections – CVU

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Turkey interested in completing An-225 Mriya – Dpty PM

Changing Ukraine's Electoral Code before elections contrary to general intl best practices – OSCE ODIHR

Zelensky's poll partially creates undue political advantage for ruling party in elections – OSCE ODIHR

HACC refuses to take Yanukovych into custody on Mezhyhirya case – Transparency International Ukraine

OSCE ODIHR notes Ukraine's local elections as organized, held orderly in line with procedures

LATEST

Turkey interested in completing An-225 Mriya – Dpty PM

Court to not choose preventive measure to Yanukovych due to violations of pretrial investigation's conditions – HACC

HACC refuses to take Yanukovych into custody on Mezhyhirya case – Transparency International Ukraine

Most of participants in Zelensky's poll answer positively to four out of five points, half against free economic area in Donbas – 74% of questionnaires

CVU believes that Zelensky's poll 'failed,' calls for adoption of law on all-Ukrainian, local referendums

Gap between Hunko and Liashko in elections for deputy in constituency No. 208 after counting 30% of protocols is up to 1.28% - CEC

'Savik Shuster Studio' exit poll for election of Cherkasy mayor: Bondarenko - 32.6%, Yevpak - 19.8%, Ilchenko - 17.8%

Shakirzyan leading in Rivne mayoral elections followed by Koval and Tretyak – polls

CVU calls on Cabinet to unblock COVID-19 fund, provide for appropriate amount of protective equipment, cleaning of polling stations in second round of elections in cities

Zelensky urged to submit bill to liquidate District Administrative Court of Kyiv - petition

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD