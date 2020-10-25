'Savik Shuster Studio' exit poll in Kharkiv: Kernes Bloc, Opposition Platform – For Life, Servant of the People, European Solidarity, Shariy Party, Svitlychna Bloc pass to city council

Six parties pass to Kharkiv City Council, namely Kernes Bloc – Successful Kharkiv, Opposition Platform – For Life, Servant of the People, European Solidarity, Shariy Party, Svitlychna Bloc – Razom (Together)! according to the results of the exit poll conducted jointly by Savik Shuster Studio and Ukraine 24 TV Channel using the instruments of the sociological company Liberty Report, announced on Ukraine 24 on Sunday evening.