14:30 24.10.2020

Cultural figures, scientists, media and MPs call on Cabinet, parliament to return funding for Archive of National Memory

1 min read

KYIV. Oct 24 (Interfax-Ukraine) –Representatives of culture, science, media and MPs call for the return of funding for the Archive of National Memory.

"In an open appeal to the Verkhovna Rada and the Cabinet of Ministers, the public and parliamentarians note that the premises of the Archive of National Memory need reconstruction and express concern that funds for the construction of the institution have not been allocated in the draft State Budget for 2021," the statement said.

The signatories say that the Archive of National Remembrance is a world-class project, which the scientific communities of Europe are already paying attention to. The success of its implementation is a matter of Ukraine's external image as a modern European country. The closed nature of the archives and the lack of proper public reflection on one's own past created the basis for the effectiveness of Russian propaganda, and later for a military invasion of Ukraine and the occupation of Crimea and parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

In particular, the appeal was supported by the editor-in-chief of the Istorychna Pravda website Vakhtang Kipiani, head of the Ukrainian Center for Holocaust Studies Anatoliy Podolsky, Myroslav Marynovych, Yosyf Zisels and others.

