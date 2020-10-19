Facts

11:01 19.10.2020

Court bans distribution of Vasyl Stus Case book without Medvedchuk's permission

Darnytsky District Court of Kyiv banned the distribution of the printed edition of the journalist and historian Vakhtang Kipiani's book "Vasyl Stus Case" without the permission of the head of the political council of the Opposition Platform - For Life party, MP Viktor Medvedchuk.

"To prohibit Kipiani [...] to distribute the printed edition of the book "Vasyl Stus Case"[...] until Medvedchuk's violated property rights are restored, to prohibit Kipiani and Vivat publishing house from spreading information related to the book [...] in the press, radio, on television, in the Internet and the media," says the decision of Darnytsky court, announced on Monday.

This decision can still be appealed within 30 days.

As reported, Medvedchuk filed a lawsuit to protect honor, dignity and business reputation and asks the court to ban the publication and distribution of the book "Vasyl Stus Case" and the distribution of any information about the book in the media and on the Internet. He also asks to recover the costs of paying the court fee from Kipiani and Vivat publishing house.

In addition, Medvedchuk asks to recognize some of the information in the book as unreliable, in particular, nine phrases.

The book "Vasyl Stus Case" was published in May 2019.

