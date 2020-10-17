Ukraine reports all-time high of COVID-19 cases, 6,410, 109 deaths

Ukraine recorded a new all-time high of COVID-19 cases, 6,410, as of Saturday morning; 2,194 people recovered and 109 died over the past 24 hours, according to the website of the Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council's (NSDC) coronavirus pandemic monitoring system.

The day before saw the previous all-time high number, 5,992 new COVID-19 cases, while 5,062 cases were recorded on October 15, a total of 5,590 cases were reported on October 14, and 5,133 on October 13.

Ukraine's total case count stands at 293,641 as of Saturday morning, 124,113 patients recovered, and 5,517 died. At present, Ukraine has 164,011 active COVID-19 cases, which is 4,107 more than the day before.

The largest number of COVID-19 cases over the past day was recorded in Kyiv, 598, Odesa region, 506, Kharkiv region, 472, Dnipro region (464), Khmelnytsky region, 382, and Lviv region, 368, and.

Additionally, a total of 6,930 suspected COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine over the past day.