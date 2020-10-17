Facts

13:13 17.10.2020

Ukraine reports all-time high of COVID-19 cases, 6,410, 109 deaths

1 min read
Ukraine reports all-time high of COVID-19 cases, 6,410, 109 deaths

Ukraine recorded a new all-time high of COVID-19 cases, 6,410, as of Saturday morning; 2,194 people recovered and 109 died over the past 24 hours, according to the website of the Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council's (NSDC) coronavirus pandemic monitoring system.

The day before saw the previous all-time high number, 5,992 new COVID-19 cases, while 5,062 cases were recorded on October 15, a total of 5,590 cases were reported on October 14, and 5,133 on October 13.

Ukraine's total case count stands at 293,641 as of Saturday morning, 124,113 patients recovered, and 5,517 died. At present, Ukraine has 164,011 active COVID-19 cases, which is 4,107 more than the day before.

The largest number of COVID-19 cases over the past day was recorded in Kyiv, 598, Odesa region, 506, Kharkiv region, 472, Dnipro region (464), Khmelnytsky region, 382, and Lviv region, 368, and.

Additionally, a total of 6,930 suspected COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine over the past day.

Tags: #ukraine #coronavirus
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:50 17.10.2020
Liashko: Introduction of tough lockdown in Ukraine due to COVID-19 "exclusively reserve situation"

Liashko: Introduction of tough lockdown in Ukraine due to COVID-19 "exclusively reserve situation"

19:12 16.10.2020
Ukraine, Turkey sign number of agreements on military, defense cooperation after meeting of Zelensky, Erdoğa

Ukraine, Turkey sign number of agreements on military, defense cooperation after meeting of Zelensky, Erdoğa

14:26 16.10.2020
Special Communications Service to cooperate with Huawei Ukraine in cybersecurity, cyber defense, telecoms

Special Communications Service to cooperate with Huawei Ukraine in cybersecurity, cyber defense, telecoms

09:09 15.10.2020
Ukraine records 5,062 COVID-19 cases per day, 951 recovered, 73 died

Ukraine records 5,062 COVID-19 cases per day, 951 recovered, 73 died

15:34 14.10.2020
Cabinet releases decree on extension, introduction of new lockdown restrictions

Cabinet releases decree on extension, introduction of new lockdown restrictions

11:46 14.10.2020
Ukraine records 5,590 COVID-19 cases per day, 2,137 recovered, 107 died – NSDC

Ukraine records 5,590 COVID-19 cases per day, 2,137 recovered, 107 died – NSDC

17:51 13.10.2020
Сabinet intends strengthening criterion for including into 'red' zone roughly 2.5 times by level of incidence, partly by hospitals occupancy

Сabinet intends strengthening criterion for including into 'red' zone roughly 2.5 times by level of incidence, partly by hospitals occupancy

16:47 13.10.2020
Cabinet to extend adaptive quarantine through end of 2020 – PM

Cabinet to extend adaptive quarantine through end of 2020 – PM

10:26 13.10.2020
Ukraine to join imposed EU sanctions against Belarus – Kuleba

Ukraine to join imposed EU sanctions against Belarus – Kuleba

09:47 13.10.2020
Ukraine registers 5,133 new COVID-19 cases per day, 2,152 recovered, 107 died

Ukraine registers 5,133 new COVID-19 cases per day, 2,152 recovered, 107 died

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Liashko: Introduction of tough lockdown in Ukraine due to COVID-19 "exclusively reserve situation"

FAA lifts restrictions on flights over Black Sea for U.S. civil operators under Ukraine's responsibility

Zelensky hopes for Turkey's serious role in 'Crimean platform,' solution of Crimea issue

Ukraine under COVAX may receive AstraZeneca or Novavax vaccines – Liashko

Poll initiated by Zelensky to be conducted by NGO, patrons to pay for it - MP Kravchuk

LATEST

Yermak says Zelensky's visit to Turkey was "absolutely successful"

Zelensky on relations with Turkey: We have never progressed as far in cooperation as now

JFO HQ reports three ceasefire violations by Russian mercenaries in Donbas in past 24 hours

FAA lifts restrictions on flights over Black Sea for U.S. civil operators under Ukraine's responsibility

Zelensky believes Turkey's explored new gas reserves in Black Sea to change balance of power in region

Zelensky believes Ukraine, Turkey could jointly do lot in aircraft construction, unmanned aircraft creation

Zelensky hopes for Turkey's serious role in 'Crimean platform,' solution of Crimea issue

President's Office considers options for creating free economic zone in govt controlled, temporarily uncontrolled areas of Donbas – advisor

Ukraine under COVAX may receive AstraZeneca or Novavax vaccines – Liashko

Poll initiated by Zelensky to be conducted by NGO, patrons to pay for it - MP Kravchuk

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD