Facts

12:17 16.10.2020

Ukraine under COVAX may receive AstraZeneca or Novavax vaccines – Liashko

2 min read
Ukraine under COVAX may receive AstraZeneca or Novavax vaccines – Liashko

Ukraine, within the framework of the COVAX initiative, may receive vaccines from manufacturers AstraZeneca and Novavax, Deputy Minister of Health, Chief State Sanitary Doctor Viktor Liashko said during a press briefing in Kyiv on Friday.

"Ukraine will be provided with vaccines against coronavirus after their registration by manufacturers and WHO recharacterization. We are doing everything possible to make Ukraine one of the first to receive the vaccine. We entered COVAX, which unites 180 countries... 92 countries, including Ukraine, will receive the vaccine for free or below the market price. For these countries, AstraZeneca (the UK) vaccines will be used for 61 countries, and Novavax (the United States) for 92 countries," he said.

According to Liashko, there is a preliminary agreement that the areas where vaccines will be produced will be located in India at the Serum Institute. They will ensure the production of a vaccine product after its registration, so that all countries on the list receive the first tranche of vaccines in the amount of 3% of the country's population.

"It is envisaged that there will be several tranches of vaccine to cover at least 20% of the population from priority groups: workers at high risk of infection, workers of emergency situations services, people with comorbidities, older people, workers at critical level of risk, school workers, people living in shelters for the homeless," added the deputy minister.

According to Liashko, COVAX will try to supply one vaccine product for each country. The country must ensure product acceptance, cold chain, delivery to vaccination rooms and vaccination sessions.

Tags: #liashko #covid_19
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:46 14.10.2020
Ukraine records 5,590 COVID-19 cases per day, 2,137 recovered, 107 died – NSDC

Ukraine records 5,590 COVID-19 cases per day, 2,137 recovered, 107 died – NSDC

19:12 09.10.2020
Commission on Manmade Disaster, Emergency Response sets new epidemic zoning from Oct 12: Kyiv moved to 'orange' zone, Sumy, Kaniv to 'red'

Commission on Manmade Disaster, Emergency Response sets new epidemic zoning from Oct 12: Kyiv moved to 'orange' zone, Sumy, Kaniv to 'red'

18:09 09.10.2020
Situation with incidence of COVID-19 in Kharkiv region is critical – Kucher

Situation with incidence of COVID-19 in Kharkiv region is critical – Kucher

13:03 09.10.2020
Kyiv registers record number of 567 COVID-19 cases per day, ten patients die – Klitschko

Kyiv registers record number of 567 COVID-19 cases per day, ten patients die – Klitschko

10:21 09.10.2020
Nine Shakhtar football players, nine staff members have COVID-19 detected after retesting

Nine Shakhtar football players, nine staff members have COVID-19 detected after retesting

09:24 09.10.2020
Ukraine records 5,804 COVID-19 cases per day, 2,417 recovered, 89 died – NSDC

Ukraine records 5,804 COVID-19 cases per day, 2,417 recovered, 89 died – NSDC

14:28 30.09.2020
Rada backs cancellation of plenary sessions on Thursday, Friday due to increase in COVID-19 incidence among MPs

Rada backs cancellation of plenary sessions on Thursday, Friday due to increase in COVID-19 incidence among MPs

09:25 30.09.2020
Number of COVID-19 cases in Ukraine per day exceeds 4,000 for first time, 2,110 people recover – NSDC

Number of COVID-19 cases in Ukraine per day exceeds 4,000 for first time, 2,110 people recover – NSDC

09:47 25.09.2020
Ukraine sees 3,565 new COVID-19 cases, 70 deaths in past 24 hours

Ukraine sees 3,565 new COVID-19 cases, 70 deaths in past 24 hours

17:03 24.09.2020
After self-isolation due to contact with COVID-19 patient, pupils not required to take test, submit certificates to school - Education Ministry

After self-isolation due to contact with COVID-19 patient, pupils not required to take test, submit certificates to school - Education Ministry

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

FAA lifts restrictions on flights over Black Sea for U.S. civil operators under Ukraine's responsibility

Zelensky hopes for Turkey's serious role in 'Crimean platform,' solution of Crimea issue

Poll initiated by Zelensky to be conducted by NGO, patrons to pay for it - MP Kravchuk

Zelensky initiates survey of Ukrainians on Oct 25 on reducing number of MPs, legalizing medical cannabis, use of guarantees of Budapest Memo

Russia-led forces violate ceasefire regime six times in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

LATEST

FAA lifts restrictions on flights over Black Sea for U.S. civil operators under Ukraine's responsibility

Zelensky believes Turkey's explored new gas reserves in Black Sea to change balance of power in region

Zelensky believes Ukraine, Turkey could jointly do lot in aircraft construction, unmanned aircraft creation

Zelensky hopes for Turkey's serious role in 'Crimean platform,' solution of Crimea issue

Special Communications Service to cooperate with Huawei Ukraine in cybersecurity, cyber defense, telecoms

President's Office considers options for creating free economic zone in govt controlled, temporarily uncontrolled areas of Donbas – advisor

Poll initiated by Zelensky to be conducted by NGO, patrons to pay for it - MP Kravchuk

Zelensky initiates survey of Ukrainians on Oct 25 on reducing number of MPs, legalizing medical cannabis, use of guarantees of Budapest Memo

Russia-led forces violate ceasefire regime six times in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Zelensky to pay working visit to Turkey on Friday – President's Office

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD