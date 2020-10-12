Facts

14:17 12.10.2020

Zelensky: Venediktova should demonstrate results by year's end

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky notes that Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova must show the results of her work by the end of the year, as was expected from the previous prosecutor general..

In an interview with the BBC's Hard Talk program, answering the question about the reason for the change of the prosecutor general in March 2020, after six months of his work, Zelensky explained.

"They did not jail anyone. They could not jail all the corrupt officials, I understand. But there must be steps, we must answer to the society, to which we promised that there will be sentences with prison terms. We promised that. And if the current Prosecutor General, the new Prosecutor General, if she does not show her result by the end of the year, I will give her the same answer," Zelensky said.

At the same time, the head of state said that he did not affect law enforcement agencies and, in particular, the investigation of cases against the fifth president of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko.

"In principle, I am not interested in what happens to him every day. I believe that everyone is equal before the law. This is how it should be. There are criminal cases against certain officials, criminal cases against businessmen who stole money or probably stole money. They must appear before the court," Zelensky said.

