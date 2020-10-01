Facts

11:20 01.10.2020

It is unacceptable that political considerations are preconditions for resolving humanitarian issues – OSCE Special Representative to TCG

Special Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office in Ukraine and in the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG), Ambassador Heidi Grau after the regular meetings of the TCG and its Working Groups held through video conferencing, said that there was no positive impact on the activities of the TCG of the ceasefire regime on Donbas.

"The ceasefire in the conflict zone in east of Ukraine continues to be effective. This has a beneficial impact on the living conditions of the civilian population. However, this has not yet had a positive effect on the activity of the TCG; moreover, a lot of time was spent today on procedural issues," Grau said in the press statement after the regular TCG meeting on September 30.

She said that the Security Working Group, in addition to the overall situation in the conflict zone and the provision of local security guarantees for the repair of civilian infrastructure, discussed the "measures to strengthen the ceasefire" and, in particular, the functioning of the co-ordination mechanism for responding to ceasefire violations. Discussions on this issue will continue at the next meeting.

"The Humanitarian Working Group considered issues related to the mutual release and exchange of conflict-related detainees. The discussion did not bring results. It is unacceptable that political considerations are preconditions for resolving humanitarian issues," Grau said.

As regards preparations for the simultaneous opening of two new entry-exit checkpoints (EECPs) near the settlements of Zolote and Schastia in Luhansk region, the meeting participants confirmed that the work is proceeding as planned and that the EECPs will be opened as planned by November 10, 2020.

The focus of the Economic Working Group was on environmental problems and water supply issues across the line of contact in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

"Discussions in the Political Working Group on the Verkhovna Rada Resolution No. 795-IX on the appointment of regular local elections in 2020 did not allow to hold consultations on the agenda of the working group, in particular, the peculiarities of self-government in certain districts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine (ORDLO), amnesty and the modalities of local elections in ORDLO," Grau said.

