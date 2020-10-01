Facts

10:46 01.10.2020

OSCE representative suspends TCG meeting due to violation of confidentiality regime by Russian side, Ukrainian delegation supports this position – source

OSCE representative suspends TCG meeting due to violation of confidentiality regime by Russian side, Ukrainian delegation supports this position – source

 The Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) on the settlement of the situation in Donbas supported the position of Special Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office in Ukraine and in the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG), Ambassador Heidi Grau who was forced to suspend the meeting on Wednesday, September 30, due to the violation of the confidentiality regime by the Russian side, a source related to the negotiation process told Interfax-Ukraine.

"As it turned out during the meeting, the Russian side was conducting an unauthorized audio and video recording of the TCG's work, which it announced during the meeting. The head of the Russian delegation, in particular, also announced his intention to unilaterally release audio and video recordings of the talks," an interlocutor of the agency said.

According to him, Grau proposed to take a break in the work of the TCG and hold an extraordinary meeting to agree on a code of conduct and information policy, common for all TCG participants.

The Ukrainian side supported this position of the OSCE representative, saying that no one has the right to violate the principles of the TCG activities, single-handedly carrying out actions that contradict the agreements reached and international practice of negotiations, in particular confidential ones.

"At the same time, the Ukrainian delegation is open for joint discussion of the further format of the TCG work. The Ukrainian side insists on the exclusive mandate and right of the OSCE to moderate the negotiation process. The Ukrainian side is ready to continue working in a 24/7 format, but strictly adheres to the OSCE position on the format of the TCG negotiations," the interlocutor of the agency said.

