17:45 30.09.2020

Rada condemns illegal 'local elections' in occupied Crimea

The Verkhovna Rada adopted Resolution No. 4109 "On the statement of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on non-recognition of the legitimacy of the so-called local elections in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine - in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol".

As the correspondent of Interfax-Ukraine reports, 276 MPs voted for the document at the meeting on Wednesday.

"The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine declares a protest in connection with another illegal holding on September 13, 2020 by the Russian occupation administration of the so-called local elections in the temporarily occupied territories of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol, in particular the "elections of the governor of Sevastopol" and "by-elections of deputies" of the so-called "State Council of the Republic of Crimea" and "Simferopol Local Council," the statement said.

The Ukrainian parliament appealed to members of the legislative bodies of foreign states and international parliamentary organizations with an appeal to give a principled assessment of the illegal actions of the Russian Federation to organize and conduct the so-called local elections in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine in Crimea, as well as refrain from any contacts with illegal bodies of the Russian occupation administration and its representatives.

Interfax-Ukraine
