09:32 28.09.2020

Ukraine-EU summit to take place on Oct 6, not Oct 1

 The EU-Ukraine Summit will take place in Brussels on October 6.

The corresponding agreement was reached during a telephone conversation between Presidents of the European Council and Ukraine, Charles Michel and Volodymyr Zelensky, Michel said on his Twitter page. "In my call with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and I agreed to meet, together with President Von der Leyen in Brussels on 6 October for the 22nd EU-Ukraine summit," he wrote.

Previously, the summit was scheduled for October 1.

