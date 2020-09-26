Facts

11:10 26.09.2020

SBU on An-26 crash: Crew commander reported left engine failure, requested landing, plane crashed five minutes later

The search for the flight recorder is continuing on the crash site of an Antonov An-26 aircraft in Kharkiv region; according to preliminary information, the military students did not pilot the plane directly, the press service for the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) said.

"According to available information, the An-26 aircraft's training flights started at 6:50 p.m. and were to end at 10:50 p.m. The study plan envisages training of both student pilots and navigators," the press service said.

According to preliminary information, "the students did not pilot the plane directly," all fights were performed by the crew commander, the SBU said. "After performing part of the route at 8:38 p.m. he reported an engine failure to the aircraft controller, requested a landing approach at 8:40 p.m. [...] the crash happened at 8:45," it said.

"The in-flight recording device ('black box') has not been found," the SBU said.

According to latest information, 27 people, including 20 students of the Kharkiv Air Force University of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and seven crewmembers, were on board the plane. Twenty-five people died. Two injured were rushed to hospitals in grave condition.

Tags: #an_26 #sbu #ukraine
