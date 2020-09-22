Borrell, Taran discuss cooperation between Ukraine, EU in number of areas

High Representative of the European Union for Foreign and Security Policy, Vice-President of the European Commission Josep Borrell during his working visit to Ukraine, met with Defense Minister of Ukraine Andriy Taran.

"The purpose of the visit of the EU delegation to the defense department is to discuss the situation in the area of the Joint Force Operation and the current state of cooperation between the Defense Ministry of Ukraine and the EU in military and political, military and technical and military areas," the press service of the Defense Ministry of Ukraine said.

Borrell and members of the EU delegation headed by him took part in the daily ceremony of commemoration of the dead Ukrainian servicemen.