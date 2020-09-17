Facts

10:50 17.09.2020

Venediktova signs suspicion to MP Yurchenko

 Prosecutor General of Ukraine Iryna Venediktova signed the suspicion to MP Oleksandr Yurchenko (the Servant of the People faction).

"Together with the SAPO [Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office] prosecutors in this case, we spent several hours studying the materials (I emphasize that materials, not certificates or drafts drawn up on my behalf) of this criminal proceeding, as a result of which I made a decision and, accordingly, at the same time responsibility, to sign the MP suspicion and petition to apply a measure of restraint in the form of detention," Venediktova wrote on Facebook on Thursday.

The prosecutor general does not give the name of the MP, however, as it became known to Interfax-Ukraine, it is about Oleksandr Yurchenko, who is suspected of receiving illegal benefits through his assistant for making amendments to the bill in the solid waste processing.

Venediktova also thanked the prosecutors of the SAPO for the high-quality preparation of the case.

"I want to make an important emphasis: the prosecutor general does not work as a secretary of either NABU detectives or SAPO prosecutors. This is not only my right to study the case materials (and not certificates or separate parts of the covert investigative (detective) actions), it is also my duty established by law, and I have a clear the intention to do this always. Some people try to shift the focus, but it will not work. I have zero tolerance to information attacks and attempts to manipulate the results of my decisions," the prosecutor general said.

"I am outside of politics. Offenses have no political characteristics or immunities. The common goal is a tough reaction to corruption in the government. With violators of the law, the conversation is short. From the first day we conduct it in one tone, that is, zero tolerance, but the reaction of the prosecutor general goes to professionally prepared materials of criminal proceedings, which are provided for study. Measures are now being taken to implement these decisions," she said.

