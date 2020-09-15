Facts

10:38 15.09.2020

U.S. does not recognize Russian local elections in temporarily occupied Crimea

1 min read
U.S. does not recognize Russian local elections in temporarily occupied Crimea

The United States Embassy in Ukraine condemns and does not recognize the holding by the Russian Federation on September 13 of the so-called elections in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

"We condemn and do not recognize the so-called elections held in Crimea and Sevastopol on September 13. Once again, Russia violated Ukraine's sovereignty on territory Russia seized by force and attempted to annex. Sanctions will stay in place until Russia returns control of Crimea to Ukraine and withdraws from Donbas," the embassy said on its Twitter page on Tuesday morning.

As reported, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine expressed a strong protest and condemned the illegal organization and conduct by the Russian Federation on September 13, 2020 of the so-called "elections" to illegal agencies formed by the Russian occupation administration in the temporarily occupied territories of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and Sevastopol.

Tags: #usa #crimea
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:12 11.09.2020
Zelensky: Ukraine remembers 9/11 terror attack along with United States

Zelensky: Ukraine remembers 9/11 terror attack along with United States

13:41 09.09.2020
Telegram chatbot made available for Russia-occupied Crimea residents – President's Office

Telegram chatbot made available for Russia-occupied Crimea residents – President's Office

14:51 05.09.2020
Situation in Crimea and Donbas put on agenda of next session of UN General Assembly

Situation in Crimea and Donbas put on agenda of next session of UN General Assembly

18:36 27.08.2020
Kuleba suggests holding next meeting of Ukraine-U.S. Strategic Partnership Commission

Kuleba suggests holding next meeting of Ukraine-U.S. Strategic Partnership Commission

14:15 26.08.2020
If Biden wins election Biden, he will ensure provision of lethal weapons to Ukraine

If Biden wins election Biden, he will ensure provision of lethal weapons to Ukraine

14:03 26.08.2020
Water cannot be supplied to Crimea before its de-occupation

Water cannot be supplied to Crimea before its de-occupation

12:06 26.08.2020
No single negotiating platform on issue of Crimea de-occupation for six years created – Zelensky

No single negotiating platform on issue of Crimea de-occupation for six years created – Zelensky

14:32 25.08.2020
Arakhamia on Kravchuk's statement on water supplies to Crimea: No chances for Rada to take such decision

Arakhamia on Kravchuk's statement on water supplies to Crimea: No chances for Rada to take such decision

15:34 24.08.2020
U.S. rejects Russia's attempted annexation of Crimea - Pompeo

U.S. rejects Russia's attempted annexation of Crimea - Pompeo

14:16 24.08.2020
Ukraine expects Germany to join intl platform on Crimea - Kuleba

Ukraine expects Germany to join intl platform on Crimea - Kuleba

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Rada joins EU assessment about non-democratic presidential elections in Belarus, supports imposition of EU sanctions against guilty of falsifying results

Kernes diagnosed with COVID-19, in serious condition – Kharkiv local authoritites

Some 690 Hasidic pilgrims try to entry into Ukraine from Belarus. New wave at different areas expected – Zelensky, Deineko meeting

Soldier blown up during engineering work near Vodiane

Zelensky against 'freezing' conflict in Donbas like Transnistria, Abkhazia examples

LATEST

Rada joins EU assessment about non-democratic presidential elections in Belarus, supports imposition of EU sanctions against guilty of falsifying results

Three criminal proceedings opened in case of Wagner PMC members - Venediktova

Kernes diagnosed with COVID-19, in serious condition – Kharkiv local authoritites

Some 690 Hasidic pilgrims try to entry into Ukraine from Belarus. New wave at different areas expected – Zelensky, Deineko meeting

Soldier blown up during engineering work near Vodiane

Zelensky against 'freezing' conflict in Donbas like Transnistria, Abkhazia examples

Russian-occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas three times – JFO HQ

Multinational exercises Rapid Trident-2020 to start in Lviv region – Defense ministry

Explosion occurs on high-pressure gas pipeline near Kyiv

Foreigners keep trying to get from Belarus to Ukraine – border guards

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD