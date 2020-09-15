Facts

10:03 15.09.2020

Foreigners keep trying to get from Belarus to Ukraine – border guards

Foreign citizens continue to try to enter the territory of Ukraine through checkpoints on the Belarusian and Ukrainian border in Chernihiv region, despite the ban introduced until September 28, the State Border Guard Service said.

"As of this morning, according to the information available to the State Border Guard Service, several hundred foreign citizens have gathered between the checkpoints. They do not give up trying to get to Ukraine, even after receiving explanations and clearly realizing the restrictions on the entry of foreigners, introduced in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus [COVID-19] infection across Ukraine," the service said in a statement on the its Facebook page on Tuesday morning.

According to the information of unofficial Belarusian media, the matter concerns Hassids who are trying to get to Uman via Belarus.

